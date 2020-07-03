Erica Sullivan, ‘water warrior’ in 2021 Olympic training

LAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV) – There is a world class swimmer who grew up in Las Vegas and is now focused on competing in next summer’s Olympic games.

Erica Sullivan’s training is so intense she rarely has time to catch her breath. To complicate matters even further, the Covid-19 pandemic has forced her to alter training tactics. When unusual times come to the forefront, some of Southern Nevada’s best athletes find new alternatives to stay ahead of the competition.

8 News Now Sports Anchor Jon Tritsch has the story.