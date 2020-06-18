Eric Wynalda is no longer head coach for the Las Vegas Lights FC team

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Brett Lashbrook, owner and C.E.O. of the Las Vegas Lights FC team, announced Wednesday that Eric Wynalda was no longer the Head Coach of his soccer team.

“Effectively immediately, Eric Wynalda is no longer Head Coach of Las Vegas Lights FC. We continue to be hopeful that Lights FC will return to play later this season provided a safe environment can be assured for our players, fans and staff.” Brett Lashbrook, Owner & C.E.O.

Wynalda responded to the team’s Twitter announcement of his departure responding, ” Thank you Las Vegas Lights Football Club – miss ya already.”

Thank you @lvlightsfc – miss ya already — Eric Wynalda (@EricWynalda) June 17, 2020

Wynalda was the second head coach for the Lights FC franchise and had held that title since October of 2018.