Eric Trump to rally for father at winery in Pahrump

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Eric Trump will be in Nevada Thursday rallying support for his father President Trump.
Eric Trump will attend a “Make America Great Again” event at the Pahrump winery in Pahrump at 6 p.m.
In response to Eric Trump’s visit to Pahrump, the Nevada State Democratic Party Chair William McCurdy II released the following statement:
“The Trump campaign is at it again: another reckless visit without so much as a single concern for the health and safety of Nevadans as our state reels from the consequences of Trump’s inability to lead during a pandemic. Eric Trump’s campaign stop is another desperate attempt to distract from the Trump administration’s ineffective pandemic response, failing economy, and long record of attempting to rip away health care coverage from Nevada families. The only thing Nevadans want to hear from the Trump campaign is a real strategy to contain the virus, ensure access to high-quality health care, and bring back the hundreds of thousands of jobs we’ve lost during Trump’s failed leadership. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are the only candidates in the race with a plan to do that and Nevadans will send them to the White House this fall.”William McCurdy II, Nevada State Democratic Party Chair