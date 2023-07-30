LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — At times it can be quiet inside of the Southern Hills Hospital Emergency Room, but with the intense heat, doctors are prepared to change things in an instant.

According to the Clark County Coroner’s office, there were 124 heat-related deaths in 2020, which doubled to 250 cases in 2021.In 2022, it dropped to 165 deaths, and 22 recorded so far in 2023.

“When people get so dehydrated and so hot, it can cause other organ systems to shut down and then our job becomes putting out fires,” Dr. Cole Sondrup, Southern Hills ER physician, stated.

When patients go into the ER with heat-related illnesses, they are treated with several methods, such as using an IV or ice packs to cool them down.

“The goal of management is to cool people and to hydrate them. And in the case of a heat stroke, we see what other fires are going to pop up, what other organ systems are going to be damaged that we need to address,” Dr. Sondrup said.

Dr. Sondrup said his ER has been busy, because with this heat, anyone can be at risk for heat-related illnesses, and it can make chronic illnesses worse.