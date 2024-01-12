LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A free-standing emergency room is coming to the far southeast corner of the valley.

Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center broke ground on ER at Boulder’s Edge, located at 1501 Wagon Wheel Drive, just off Boulder Highway in Henderson.

“Sunrise Hospital is proud to extend our reach and provide residents of Henderson with emergency care right in their backyard,” Todd P. Sklamberg, CEO at Sunrise Hospital and Sunrise Children’s Hospital, said in a Friday news release. “When an emergency occurs, you want quick care, close to home and that is exactly what ER at Boulder’s Edge offers the Henderson community.”

The 24-hour facility is expected to open in the fall of 2024.

ER at Boulder’s Edge will feature 10,840 square feet with 12 private treatment spaces that will treat both adults and children. On-site physicians trained in pediatric and critical care will be available along with nurses and staff trained in critical care.

The facility also includes onsite imaging and laboratory services. This is the sixth Sunrise Health free-standing emergency facility in Southern Nevada.