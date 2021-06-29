Equipment pulled out of Lake Mead after sinking near South Cove ramp

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The South Cove launch ramp at Lake Mead is closed after crews managed to lug construction equipment out of the water after a June 26 mishap.

The National Park Service (NPS) reports that a loader had slipped 160 feet offshore in 70 feet of water by the time it was hauled out.

Core Contracting Group used a 50,000-pound flotation system and two large loaders to pull the equipment out of the water, according to a National Park Service news release.

“The South Cove launch ramp is very steep with a cliff-like drop not far from the water’s edge. Due to this topography and declining water levels the South Cove launch ramp will remain closed until further notice,” according to NPS.

The site is still available for launching small watercraft by using an alternate launching site (map above). The park plans to move the courtesy dock to the primitive launch area and grade the dirt road.

Boaters with larger vessels should look at launching at alternate locations including Temple Bar, Hemenway Harbor, and Callville Bay. All launch ramps on Lake Mohave are available for launching. The Pearce Ferry ramp is a take-out location only and is not approved for launching vessels.

NPS will work to maintain boat launch access at Hemenway Harbor, Temple Bar, Callville Bay, and Echo Bay throughout the summer using pipe mats to temporarily extend launch ramps.

The latest information on current boat launch and marina facilities can be found at: Lake Mead National Recreation Area.