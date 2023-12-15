LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A confirmed case of equine herpes in Clark County has prompted the Nevada Department of Agriculture (NDA) to advise horse owners to be on the lookout for symptoms.

Details of where and when the infection was detected were not released, as disclosure is not allowed under state law.

The infected horse has been quarantined, according to the NDA news release. The Equine Herpes Virus – Type 1 (EHV-1) is a respiratory, neurological disease that requires notification when a veterinarian diagnoses it.

“If you recently attended an event in Clark County, monitor your horses for signs of illness including fever, decreased coordination, urine dribbling, limb weakness, lethargy or inability to stand,” NDA Director Goicoechea said. “Contact your local veterinarian immediately if you notice symptoms.”

National Finals Rodeo events are currently taking place at the Thomas & Mack Center on the UNLV campus, and the Ariat World Series of Team Roping is underway at the South Point Arena and Equestrian Center.

Goicoechea, a doctor of veterinary medicine, recommends biosecurity practices as event season is underway. Owners should always monitor horses for signs of disease, like fever or runny nose. Biosecurity means implementing practices to reduce chances of an infectious disease being transferred by people, animals, equipment or vehicles. EHV-1 and other diseases can be easily transferred on boots, coats, gloves and equipment. Some basic practices include:

Never share equipment between horses, and always wear clean clothes when going from ill horses to others.

Always start chores at healthy horses, and end with sick or recovering (within 30 days) horses.

Avoid common areas such as hitching rails, wash racks, etc. during an outbreak.

EHV-1 is contagious and spread by direct horse-to-horse contact via the respiratory tract through nasal secretions, according to the American Association of Equine Practitioners.

In 2019, state officials ordered the quarantine of several horses in Southern Nevada that tested positive for equine herpes after the state high school rodeo last month in Pahrump.

And last year, equine infectious anemia (EIA) was detected at a Henderson facility, causing the quarantine of hundreds of horses.