LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Remember the Equifax data breach from 2017? Some 160 million Americans were impacted.

Equifax offered an extensive four-year credit monitoring program for free as part of a settlement offer.

Equifax says that settlement was delayed by appeals, but now everything is good to go.

The service offers a free four-year membership in Equifax “identity works.” If you signed up in 2017, you will get an email from Equifax with an activation code.