Equestrian event honors officer who died from underlying heart issues

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — A special equestrian event was held in Henderson on Sunday in honor of a Metro officer who died earlier this year. Officer William Guesman died in August after he went into cardiac arrest.

His family says those underlying heart issues went undetected in his last physical. So, on Sunday, money was raised for “Heart Health for Heroes Foundation,” which was started by Guesman’s wife.

They work to raise awareness among first responders of the importance of regular cardiology tests that aren’t covered by insurance.

“They walk in and get a physical and trust that’s enough, it’s not,” said Harry Fagel of Heart Health for Heroes. “There’s other tests that can be done, some of them aren’t covered by insurance. So one of the things that Winter wants to do with her organization is help raise money to cover those costs so that our first responders are being taken care of not only on the street, but also when they’re off the street and need to take care of their hearts.”

William’s wife says the organization also hopes to get policies changed on both the state and national level when it comes to the things insurance plans do and don’t cover.