Epstein took ‘vast sums’ from billionaire; new accusers coming forward

NEW YORK (AP) — The retail titan behind Victoria’s Secret has accused the financier Jeffrey Epstein of misappropriating “vast sums” of his fortune while managing his personal finances more than a decade ago.

Ohio billionaire Leslie Wexner said in a letter Wednesday that he recovered “some of the funds” but severed ties with Epstein in 2007 as sexual abuse allegations first surfaced against him in Florida.

The letter was first reported by The Wall Street Journal, which put the amount of misappropriated money at more than $46 million.

Epstein, 66, has pleaded not guilty to federal sex trafficking charges. His lawyer did not respond to a request for comment.

On Monday, a prominent West Palm Beach, Florida, attorney said the number of women making new allegations against Epstein had grown again and possibly covered a new time frame.

Five new accusers and “multiple” new alleged victims have contacted attorney Jack Scarola.

“This office has been consulted by victims that we did not previously have contact with,” attorney Jack Scarola said.

Scarola is one of the attorneys involved in a federal civil lawsuit, seeking to nullify Epstein’s old sweetheart plea deal more than a decade ago.