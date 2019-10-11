EPA announces new proposal to reduce lead in water

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thursday, the EPA announced new steps being taken to reduce lead levels in our nation’s drinking water. Members of the Nevada EPA announced a new proposal at Dondero Elementary School.

The action represents the first major overhaul of the Lead and Copper Rule since 1991. It includes new steps to protect children and the most at-risk communities.

“What we’re doing today is we’re ruling out a rule that takes us to that next level to make sure especially in schools and daycare centers that lead will not be in the drinking water but also creates new triggers to make sure that it’s going to significantly reduce in homes throughout this country so this is a huge step going forward to meet that 100% safe drinking water we all should be striving for,” said Mike Stoker — EPA spokesperson.

In conjunction with Thursday’s announcement the EPA also announced a new website that lists available federal programs that help fund lead service line replacement.