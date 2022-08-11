LAS VEGAS (KlAS)– The Environmental Protection Agency and state representatives discussed plans to combat the effects of the drought affecting Lake Mead.

“There’s no more important moment than now to take action,” said Congressman Steven Horsford.

$4 billion from the $430 billion Inflation Reduction Act will go towards addressing the drought. It is the type of action that Horsford wants sooner than later.

Congresswoman Susie Lee says the western region is in need of this.

“That’s going to be essential in helping states like us, Arizona, and California,” Congresswoman Lee said.

On Thursday, California Governor Gavin Newsom said his state must do more to boost water supply projects.

With Lake Mead serving multiple states, including California, Nevada representatives along with EPA’S Michael Regan, shared similar ideas to Governor Newsom.

“We’re going to provide state and local government and grassroots communities billions of dollars to begin to help us understand what the solution should look like on the ground,” Regan said.

Through the passage of the infrastructure law the EPA has already allocated $8.7 million in funding for Nevada’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund and nearly $21 million for the state’s Drinking Water Revolving Fund.

“A lot of them will be grants to state and water management agencies like the Southern Nevada Water Authority that they can then turn around and provide incentives,” said Congresswoman Lee.

Bills put forward by Congresswoman Lee, will go towards using 21st century data, tools, research and technology to find solutions.

They say people should start to see those dollars at work as early as the next year.

“The best thing that EPA can do is listen to the people on the ground get resources in their hand and put these solution to work. We don’t have time to waste,” Regan said.

The inflation reduction act will also include provisions to help residents conserve water. The vote on the inflation reduction act is expected to take place on Friday.