Entire CCSD HR department under 10-day quarantine

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The entire Clark County School District human resources department is under quarantine for 10 days. According to a letter to the department obtained by 8 News Now, a third COVID-19 case in the Edward A. Greer Education Center prompted the measure

The person was last at the education center the week of March 22.

“Since this is the third case reported in recent days involving individuals recently in our building, CCSD Employee Health, in consultation with the Southern Nevada Health District, has decided to quarantine the entire HR department for 10 days out of an abundance of caution,” the letter reads.

Employees will telecommute “until further notice.”