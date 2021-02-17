Entertainment returning to several Las Vegas Strip resorts

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More Las Vegas resorts are announcing the return of entertainment.

MGM Resorts International announced this week that two shows — Brad Garrett’s Comedy Club at MGM Grand and Thunder From Down Under at Luxor — are already welcoming guests to their shows.

Illusionist David Copperfield will open his stage production “Live the Impossible” to audiences starting Sunday, March 21 at MGM Grand’s David Copperfield Theater. He will perform twice daily with a third show on Saturdays.

“Bringing entertainment back to the Las Vegas experience is key to our city’s recovery and we will work closely with our partners to do so, with the health and safety of our employees and guests as a priority,” said George Kliavkoff, MGM Resorts’ president of entertainment and sports.

Comedian Carrot Top’s performances at the Luxor Theater will begin Friday, Feb. 19. He will perform one nightly show Monday through Saturday.

FANTASY is also returning to the Luxor Theater with performances starting Friday, Feb. 19 with a nightly show.

The Australian Bee Gees will begin performing their Tribute show to the Bee Gees on Monday, March 15 at the Excalibur’s Thunderland Showroom.

Also performing in the Thunderland Showroom will be the Thunder from Down Under who are also scheduled to begin performances in Las Vegas when they’re not touring.

Famed ventriloquist Terry Fator will reopen his sow at New York-New York Theater on Thursday, March 18.

The shows will continue to adhere to state mandated COVID-19 restrictions.