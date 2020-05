LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The COVID-19 pandemic has been hard on everyone. However, it’s also shown amazing efforts by thousands of nonprofits who are making sure some of society’s most vulnerable aren’t forgotten.

Win-Win Entertainment is one of those nonprofits. Their volunteers visit and entertain hospitalized children.

8 News Now spoke with Jeff Civillico, a Las Vegas headliner and founder of Win-Win. Check out the full interview in the video above!