Entertainers hoping to return to showroom following Gov. Sisolak’s ease to restrictions on some COVID-19 guidelines

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With Governor Steve Sisolak’s news of expanded gatherings, many entertainers in the Las Vegas valley are hoping this means they’re closer to getting back into showrooms to perform.

Tens of thousands of performers and industry professionals rely on live-entertainment as a source for their livelihood.

Under Gov. Sisolak’s new orders, live entertainment is capped at 250 people or 50% of a venue’s capacity or whichever is less. The guidelines also say there must be 25 feet between the performance area and the audience.

As long as there is that distance, performers are not required to be included in the capacity limit.

For events that are less than 2,500 capacity seating, everyone should be in a designated seat. Standing room only venues is currently prohibited.

8 News NOW spoke with Dave Johnson, a magician who has performed in Las Vegas for 16 years. He has a new store called Trick Supply. He thinks the city and state is slowly but surely getting back to where it needs to be.

“It was tough; it was really tough,” Johnson proclaimed. “I can see that got to a lot of people; probably some depression happened, and egos got hurt and things like that. People, they’ve trained their whole lives for something to get shut down, but I think it’s going to come back pretty strong. People are hungry for entertainment, and it’s going to be even better than it was before.”

Governor Sisolak also addressed conventions and trade shows–a crucial part of the Las Vegas economy.

They will be capped at 250 people, but the Governor says if certain standards are met, there can be up to one thousand people in attendance.

Right now, ‘ambient’ or ‘background music’ is exempted from the ‘live entertainment guidance’ since its not the main activity. Ambient music applies to a pianist in a reception area or a singer at a restaurant.