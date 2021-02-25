‘Fantasy’ entertainers excited to be back on stage performing in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After being dark for nearly a year, Las Vegas performers are getting back on the stage as more shows reopen on the Las Vegas Strip.

“The entertainment industry was hit very hard by the pandemic,” said Maria Rivera, who performs in the show Fantasy at the Luxor Hotel and Casino.

Their performances started up again last week but with some changes. There are sanitation stations, social distancing and face mask wearing.

“It’s tricky. It’s an adjustment,” Riveria said. “We’re just lucky to be on stage.”

Guests must be 18 to attend the Fantasy show.