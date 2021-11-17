Entertainer Carlos Santana, Henderson mayor unveil new peace bench

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — House of Blues headliner Carlos Santana joined forces with Henderson Mayor Debra March and Habitat for Humanity on Tuesday.

They came together to unveil the placement of a peace-designed bench for a homeowner through the Habitat for Humanity program in a new Pittman community development.

The peace bench is part of a series of benches that local artist Justin Lepper of Vegas Murals and wood and metal artist Kerm Sablan created in honor of Santana’s long-running show at House of Blues.

After the unveiling Santana and Mayor March walked to the phase 2 construction site where they wrote some messages of encouragement for future homeowners.

Santana’s message on the bench reads: “Change your mind, change your destiny.”

He returns for performances at the House of Blues on December 1 with show dates into 2022.