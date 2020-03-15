Enterprise Rent-A-Car offers help to students amid college, university closures

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Enterprise Rent-A-Car® is offering college students some help getting home in response to the closing of colleges and universities amid COVID-19 concerns.
The rental car company is reducing the minimum age and waiving young renter fees for rentals through May 31, 2020, to help students get home safely and ease the burden on families during this time.
Details of the program, College Student Travel Assistance:
- Available to college students 18–24 years of age
- Official student ID must be presented at the time of rental
- Valid on Economy through Fullsize cars, Minivans, Small Pickup Trucks and Cargo Vans
- Valid at U.S. locations only for rentals reserved in advance
- Standard driver and credit requirements apply (excluding minimum age)
- Expires May 31, 2020