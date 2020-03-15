Enterprise Rent-A-Car offers help to students amid college, university closures

FORT WORTH, TEXAS (WIAT) — Sunday, the air travel company American Airlines Group, Inc. announced additional schedule changes in response to customer demand related to the novel COVID-19 coronavirus.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) will implement a phased suspension of additional long-haul international flights from the U.S. starting on March 16. This suspension will last through May 6. This change is in response to decreased demand and changes to U.S. government travel restrictions due to coronavirus (COVID-19).