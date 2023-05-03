LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clothing Clark County helps students in need reach educational goals by rewarding them with new clothes, shoes, and backpacks.

It’s believed by providing students with the new items, it helps them feel empowered to focus on what matters — their education.

The non-profit works with students, teachers, and administrators in Title 1 schools to provide opportunities for scholastic improvement, and when the goal is met, the classroom is surprised with the new clothing items and backpacks. The program’s founder, May Kane, said the surprise event give the students a huge sense of accomplishment.

“It’s confidence, it’s fun, it’s exciting, you feel great,” she said.

A sample of some of the Thai food that will be at the May 9 event. (KLAS)

There is an event to get the word out about the program and help support it. It’s on Tuesday, May 9, at 11:30 a.m. at Weera Thai restaurant, located at 7337 S. Rainbow Boulevard #101.

If you would like to attend and have some Thai food, just RSVP to: (702) 845-1716. You can learn more about the program here.