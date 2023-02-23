LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new business in the Las Vegas valley is offering a traditional high-end English tea and lunch and it comes with some unique service.

The Cobblestone Cottage is hiring disadvantaged teens from the Hello May Foundation who are aging out of the foster system.

“We are opening an extension to the Cobblestone Cottage which will be the Cobblestone Village and we will be hiring youth with disadvantages, youth aging out of foster care. We want to help them with life skills and teach them cooking, financing, and mentorship,” owner and chef Arsine Rassam said.

The Cobblestone Cottage is located near Sahara Avenue and Buffalo Drive and is holding its grand opening Thursday night, Feb. 23.