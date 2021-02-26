‘Engage Studio’ to help students transition back into classrooms

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new work facility for students is about to open its doors filled with a variety of resources just in time for the transition back to the classroom.

“Engage Studio” in Summerlin is a concept inspired by a local mother to provide mental and physical support for teens. It is located on Covington Cross Drive near Town Center.

8 News Now got a sneak peak into the new facility and has more on how it works.

The transition back to the classroom can be rough for many students. This facility, according to the owner, may help.

Engage Studio is a safe working space developed by Yindra Dixon, for middle and high school students.

It provides physical and mental support as they transition from home study to the classroom.

“It’s a space that’s not home, not school and they can do things together,” Dixon said. “There is a lot of isolation with home study and depression teens are facing.”

As a mother of three, Dixon says every detail was important, but in the midst of a pandemic, safety is key.

“For saliva testing — easy breezy,” Dixon said. “They come in and fill out a consent form and we hand them a testing vile.”

The affordable rapid response COVID-19 test will give results within 24 hours and allow a safe place for staff.

“I think the real focus was to make it feel like a living room so kids would want to come and there are places for adults,” Dixon said. “It has the vibe to be independent and still be collectively together.”

The facility also has a “move room” — an indoor physcial activity area.

“Some kids are still doing P.E. Online, so we wanted a space where they didn’t have to be in the middle of a group doing dance or P.E., So this area allows your laptop and get all of the moving that you need to do,” Dixon said.

Plans for “Senior Saturdays” are also in the works to help high school students and college testing.

For more information on engage studio, CLICK HERE.