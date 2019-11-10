Enforcement of Homeless Ordinance to begin Sunday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Sunday, the City of Las Vegas will start enforcing the new Homeless Ordinance. The rule bans homeless people from sleeping on sidewalks or in residential areas, if there is a shelter bed available.

Starting in February, the rule has penalties of jail time and a fine of up to $1,000.

Catholic Charities and the Salvation Army say they are at or near capacity every night. The organizations plan on working with the City, but question the feasibility; if beds are not available, the new code is suspended for the night, and that may be an ongoing case.