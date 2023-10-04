LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County commissioners took the first step Tuesday in regulating sidewalk vendors under a new state law passed by the Nevada Legislature.

An ordinance passed by the county on a 7-0 vote now allows sidewalk vendors in residential areas, but prohibits the vendors within 1,500 feet of:

A resort hotel

An event facility with a 20,000-seat capacity (currently, Allegiant Stadium and T-Mobile Arena)

The Las Vegas Convention Center

A median of a highway, if the median is adjacent to a parking lot (would apply to the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign)

Senate Bill 92 (SB92), sponsored by Democratic State Senator Fabian Doñate, set up the framework for a new system that would create a path for sidewalk vendors to obtain business licenses. But the county has had laws against such vendors in the resort corridor for a long time. SB92 required the county to rewrite portions of the law and begin setting up ways to regulate food safety and business licensing.

But mostly, the county and the Nevada Resort Association want to keep vendors off Las Vegas Strip sidewalks. NRA President and CEO Virginia Valentine said Tuesday that a “robust” enforcement is necessary for any regulations about operating near resorts. It’s about preserving the visitor experience and the safety of tourists and residents, she said.

Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick echoed her concern. “I’ve been to the Las Vegas sign a few times in the night in the last month and it is — I can’t wait to start enforcing it, because unfortunately there’s more than 10 there any given night. I don’t think that was the intent for the Las Vegas sign,” she said.

Commissioner Jim Gibson said a second ordinance would likely be considered in January 2024 as the county adjusts to SB92. That ordinance “will really bring regulation and outline how the business can be conducted lawfully,” he said.

The county is putting together a website with a map to show exactly where sidewalk vendors are prohibited. Also, Gibson encouraged vendors to participate in the process. County commissioners held two town hall meetings in September to gather information and talk to the public after video surfaced in August showing a Metro police officer detaining a vendor near the Las Vegas sign.