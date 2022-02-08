Energy assistance program offers relief to families dealing with past-due bills

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A program geared towards helping local families overwhelmed with their bills is offering some much-needed support.

On Tuesday, the Division of Welfare and Supportive Services (DWSS) offered a reminder to Nevadans that applications for its energy assistance program are now available.

Funding is offered to help residents pay or catch up on past-due heating and cooling bills.

How to qualify for the energy assistance program

To be eligible for the program, a household must meet the minimum qualifications including U.S. citizenship, Nevada residency, household income that does not exceed 150% of the federal poverty guidelines, and the household must be responsible for paying home energy costs.

Applications are available by clicking HERE, or at a DWSS office.

“These additional funds will help Nevadas pay for this vital resource,” said Governor Steve Sisolak. “I am appreciative of the funding that will help us to support more families in need stretch their limited budget.”