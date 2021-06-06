‘End of Watch Ride to Remember’ honors law enforcement who died on the job

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A group of motorcyclists rode through Las Vegas Sunday to honor the men and women of law enforcement who died while serving.

Six riders are traveling more than 22,000 miles across the country as part of the “End of Watch Ride to Remember” — all to honor fallen officers.

Organizers say this event serves as a reminder for families who have lost partners and friends that they are not alone.

“This is just a stark reminder for every one of the men and women who wake up every day putting their uniform on, go to work,” said Assistant Sheriff Andy Walsh. “In 2020 we lost over 330 officers nationwide, so that’s you know a very telling number, and this tribute is just really good for not only our community, but this will travel across the country and remind the families that this country and the people in this great nation have not forgotten their loved ones who gave their lives in the line of duty.”

The End of Watch Ride honored 146 fallen officers across the country last year.