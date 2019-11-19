End of an Era: Donny and Marie Osmond say goodbye as final curtain falls on their Las Vegas residency

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Saturday night was the end of a long run for one of the Las Vegas Strip’s most famous duos. Donny and Marie Osmond performed for the last time at the Flamingo Hotel and Casino Las Vegas.

The siblings’ 11-year run started as a six-week engagement but was so well received, the residency was extended again and again.

More than 900,000 fans attended the duo’s 1,730 performances at the hotel and casino.

The City of Las Vegas honored the duo Donny and Marie Osmond with keys to the city in August.