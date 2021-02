LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Wynn Las Vegas has announced the March 5 reopening of the Encore Beach Club, and a news release says all state-mandated COVID-19 safety measures will be enforced.

The club will reopen at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 5, and reservations are recommended.

Reservations are available online at www.wynnsocial.com or by phone at 702-770-7300.

For more information, see www.encorebeachclub.com.