LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Encore at Wynn Las Vegas will reopen on Thursday, April 8, resuming full week operations, ending a midweek closure schedule in place since last October.

It was announced Monday that Encore’s hotel and casino will reopen seven days a week with all other amenities, including restaurants and The Spa at Encore available with revised schedules.

Please visit www.WynnLasVegas.com for updated information.