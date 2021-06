LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Encore at Wynn Las Vegas resort is now extending its luxury service to your four-legged friends.

The resort is now offering a dog-friendly program that allows for up to two dogs to stay in a guest’s room, a complimentary doggy bag of welcome gifts, a dog-walking schedule or dog-sitting services.

There’s even a special doggy dining menu that offers choices like seared salmon, lamb or Black Angus beef.

You can get more information on the resort’s pet policy at this link.