‘Enchant’ to partner with Vegas Golden Knights Foundation for ‘Knight of Giving’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the holiday season countdown begins, the valley’s newest holiday attraction is partnering with the Golden Knights.

“Enchant” will take over the Las Vegas Ballpark starting November 26 and will feature, a whimsical Christmas light maze and village along with an ice skating trail.

Then a “Knight of Giving” on Monday, Dec. 13 will bring sports fans together for a special evening of team spirit while giving back to the community.

Special appearances from the Vegas Vivas! cheer team and VGK mascot Chance will also take place on the “Knight of Giving.” Fans are encouraged to wear their warmest team apparel.

Proceeds from the evening will benefit the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation, which supports multiple local non-profits and organizations that make a difference in the community every day through youth sports and education, first responders, military, and much more.

Tickets for the Knight of Giving start at $29 for adults and $19 for children two through 12.

Children ages two and under are free. For more information click HERE.

Starting on Nov. 26, Enchant is open Fridays and Saturdays from 4:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. and Sundays through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.