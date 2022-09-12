LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Four million sparkling lights are set to create a charming winter wonderland in Las Vegas in a matter of months.

Enchant will not only sprinkle the valley with one seasonal celebration this year but two this time around.

Photo credit: Enchant

Photo credit: Enchant

Photo credit: Enchant

Enchant Christmas at Las Vegas Ballpark. (KLAS-TV)

Photo credit: Enchant

Photo credit: Enchant

The illuminated wonderland will offer visitors an immersive walk-thru, story-themed light maze on the north end of the Strip at Resorts World Las Vegas along with last year’s original location at the Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin.

Ice skating, live entertainment, dining, holiday shopping, and Santa and Mrs. Claus will also make an appearance.

Tickets go on sale on Thursday, Sept. 15, and opens to visitors on November 25.