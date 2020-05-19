EMT’s, paramedics help with public COVID-19 testing

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — EMS workers are being recognized this week for doing exactly what they are doing this week — helping the community.

It’s EMS Appreciation Week and EMT’s and paramedics from the Las Vegas valley are helping with COVID-19 testing at the Fiesta Henderson.

Several EMS personnel from various agencies are coming together to administer 750 COVID-19 tests on Tuesday and Wednesday. That means 1,500 people will know within a week if they tested positive for coronavirus.

Anyone can be tested and whether a person has insurance doesn’t matter. The testing is funded through the CARES Act.

From the safety of their cars people drive to the parking deck where they will be given the nasal swab test to administer to themselves. The test is then submitted to a lab.

“We know that this particular respiratory illness, many folks will be asymptomatic, meaning they won’t exhibit any signs or symptoms of the illness itself. Really it’s an opportunity for you to get tested and see if the virus is currently active in your system. If it is then we are able to let you self-quarantine and remove yourself from large gatherings,” said Glen Simpson, Community Ambulance.

Those who test positive will be contacted by the Southern Nevada Health District. Appointments can be made on the city of Henderson website.

Additional testing locations are expected to be added for next week.