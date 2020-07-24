EmpowLearn: Local education specialists step up to help parents with distance learning

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Moms and dads, we know you are going to be taking on more of a teacher role now. Some of us are, too.

As we prepare to assist our kids with full-time distance learning, two local education specialists are stepping up to help parents who may not know where to start.

“We’re like, ‘How do I do this? I’m not a teacher, and I’m fighting with my kid because I’m not the teacher,'” said Jennifer Phillips, co-founder of EmpowLearn.

After experiencing parents’ frustrations and worries firsthand, Phillips and Yvonne Percell created EmpowLearn.

“We help parents understand the curriculum that the child needs to learn while building the relationship of the family at the same time,” explained Phillips.

EmpowLearn is done in four-week cycles. Percell and Phillips create specific action plans based on a child’s needs. They’ll then provide instructional techniques and guidance to parents through Zoom sessions and coaching calls.

“We minimize worksheets, we minimize screen time, so they’re actually actively engaged in the learning,” said Percell.

At the end of the four weeks, they check the child’s progress.

“We’ll give a post test and look at that growth. Do we need to move onto the next standard? Or do we need to reteach this in a different way?”

Percell and Phillips say there are many different barriers that can impact a parent’s ability to teach their child. Education models and technology have changed, and it can be hard for parents to adapt or feel comfortable asking questions.

They say it’s not enough to give a family a Chromebook and expect them to understand distance learning.

“We see ourselves as this stop gap measure to help with distance learning,” said Phillips, “and we’re going to be able to make connections with families and help them long term.”

EmpowLearn will fully launch Aug. 1. If you’d more information on the program, click here.