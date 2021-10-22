‘Empowering Our Girls’ workshop connects young women with opportunities, builds confidence

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) hosted an “Empowering Our Girls” workshop to connect young women with opportunities in the community.

Fifty young ladies aged 10 to 18-years-old took part in the “Empowering Our Girls” workshop on Sept. 24 at LVMPD headquarters.

Rushia Brown, retired WNMBA player and Director of Community Relations and Youth Sports for the Los Angeles Sparks, sponsored the empowerment event to inspire young girls across the Las Vegas valley.

Women of Metro partnered with the foundation to host the event. Guest speakers included LVMPD Deputy Chief Sasha Larkin and LVMPD Lt. Michelle Tavarez.

Photo: LVMPD

Photo: LVMPD

Photo: LVMPD

“One of the goals for LVMPD is to appreciate our employees and those we serve. This is one way for us to partner with the community and provide a positive interaction with the police,” Sgt. Michelle Tavarez said.

The event gives young people a chance to connect with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and discover their potential to make a positive impact on the community.

Photo: Women of Metro Foundation

Those words of encouragement went a long way. One young participant said regarding event activities, “It helped me learn how to love myself and grow in self-confidence.”

Photo: Women of Metro Foundation

Photo: Women of Metro Foundation

The foundation is planning another event in the first quarter of 2022. If you would like your child to participate, please email womenofmetro@lvmpd.com.