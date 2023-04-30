LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — EmployNV Business Hub in Southern Nevada will be collecting items to donate to the military overseas during its Veterans Job and Resource Fair in honor of Military Appreciation Month.

The fair will take place on Tuesday, May 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the EmplyNV Business Hub at the Sahara West Library.

All donations must be store-bought. Here is a full list of items needed. Donations will be taken by EmployNV Business Hub staff and dropped off at the 9th annual “Munchies 4 the Military” presented by the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation and organized by the Douglas J Green Memorial Foundation.

The event is free and open to the public. At the event, job seekers will be able to connect with several employers who will be interviewing and hiring on the spot. Pre-registration is encouraged for job seekers however, walk-ins are welcome. Click this link to receive a full list of employers and to pre-register.

EmployNV Career Hub coaches will also be available on-site to help job seekers with resume building, interviewing tips, training information, and employment assistance.