LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — EmployNV Business Hub is set to host multiple hiring events across the Las Vegas valley.

Starting Monday, July 17 through Thursday, July 20, job seekers are invited to four hiring events. The events are as follows:

Roadsafe Hiring Event

RoadSafe’s hiring event will take place on Monday, July 17, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the EmployNV Career Hub located at 3405 South Maryland Parkway. Employers will be hiring on the spot and training will be provided. Available positions include:

Job Number – 711666 – Traffic Flagger – Pay is $15.00 per hour

Job Number – 711667 – Traffic Control Plan Designer – Pay is $17.00 per hour

LifeWorks Restaurant Group Hiring Event

LifeWorks Restaurant Group’s hiring event will take place on Tuesday, July 18, from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the EmployNV Business Hub at Sahara West Library, 9600 West Sahara Avenue. There will be interviews and job offers on the spot. Available positions include:

Job Number – 710982 – Food Service Manager – Starting pay is based on experience.

Job Number – 711433 – Master Cook – $23.83 p/hour

Job Number – 711006 – Sous Chefs – Starting pay is based on experience.

Job Number – 711033 – Cooks – $23.48 p/hour

Job Number – 711036 – Prep Cooks – $23.28 p/hour

Job Number – 711054 – Cashiers – $21.59 p/hour

Job Number – 711042 – Food Runners – $18.80 p/hour

Job Number – 711043 – Bus Persons – $15.78 p/hour

Job Number – 711393 – Porters – $21.36 p/hour

Job Number – 711045 – Stewards – $21.15 p/hour

ResCare Community Living Hiring Event

ResCare Community Living’s hiring event will take place on Wednesday, July 19 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the EmployNV Career Hub at 3405 South Maryland Parkway. Attendees will be able to get hired on the spot and start work immediately. Available positions include:

Job Number – 711180 – Certified Nursing Assistant – Pay is based on experience.

Job Number – 710886 – Caregiver – Pay is based on experience.

MasterCorp Hiring Event

MasterCorp’s hiring event will take place on Thursday, July 20, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the EmployNV Career Hub at 3405 South Maryland Parkway. Attendees will be able to get hired on the spot and start work immediately. Available positions include:

Job Number – 712046 – Housekeeping – Pay is $11.00 – 17.00 (based on productivity)

Preregistration is encouraged and walk-ins are welcome. Job seekers should go online to register and search for the corresponding job numbers listed above.

To register, visit the EmployNV website.