LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Looking for a job? The EmployNV Business Hub is hosting multiple hiring events across the Las Vegas valley.

The hiring events will be held from Wednesday, Sept. 27 to Friday, Sept. 29.

According to a release, pre-registration is not required but is encouraged. Those who wish to register in advance can do so on the EmployNV website. Walk-ins are also welcome.

MasterCorp is having a hiring event for housekeeping on Wednesday, Sept. 27 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the EmployNV Career Hub at 3405 South Maryland Parkway. According to the release, workers can get hired on the spot at this event and start work immediately.

The release said the job pays $11 to $17 per hour.

On Thursday, Sept. 28, Cole Kepro International will have a hiring event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the EmployNV Career Hub located at 2827 Las Vegas Boulevard North. There will be interviews and potential job offers on the spot for the Vice President of Sales and spot welders. Spot welder jobs pay $18 per hour.

Glencoe Management, who managing Burger King, will have a hiring event on Friday, Sept. 29 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the EmployNV Career Hub at 2827 Las Vegas Boulevard North. Interviews and potential job offers will be given on the spot.

The Burger King hiring fair will be hiring for the following jobs: