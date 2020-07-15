Employment up nearly 100K jobs in June, unemployment rate at 15%

In this photo taken Thursday, June 4, 2020, a pedestrian wearing a mask walks past reader board advertising a job opening for a remodeling company, in Seattle. The U.S. unemployment rate fell to 13.3% in May, and 2.5 million jobs were added — a surprisingly positive reading in the midst of a recession that has paralyzed the economy and depressed the job market in the wake of the viral pandemic. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A report for the month of June shows that employment levels improved by 98,900 jobs and the unemployment rate declined.

According to the report released by the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, the state’s unemployment rate declined from 25.3% in May to 15% in June. The majority of jobs added, around 72,000, were in leisure and hospitality following the reopening of many hotels and casinos starting June 4 following a closure that lasted for more than two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There was also a decrease in initial unemployment claims of 35.7%.

The June report doesn’t reflect the recent closure of bars in several Nevada counties which occurred this month.

“The month’s numbers reflect the significant impact of policy restrictions on Nevada’s businesses, including hotel casinos, and the impact of COVID-19 restrictions on employment and unemployment in the state. As of June’s report Nevada has recovered nearly half the jobs lost and the State’s unemployment rate declined from 30.1 percent to 15 percent,” said David Schmidt, Chief Economist for DETR. “While encouraging, it is important to remember that conditions have changed since the middle of June, and the evolving public health landscape and necessary restrictions will continue to impact Nevada’s labor market for several months to come.”

Additional June Report Highlights: