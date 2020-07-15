Employment up nearly 100K jobs in June, unemployment rate at 15%

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A report for the month of June shows that employment levels improved by 98,900 jobs and the unemployment rate declined.
According to the report released by the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, the state’s unemployment rate declined from 25.3% in May to 15% in June. The majority of jobs added, around 72,000, were in leisure and hospitality following the reopening of many hotels and casinos starting June 4 following a closure that lasted for more than two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
There was also a decrease in initial unemployment claims of 35.7%.
The June report doesn’t reflect the recent closure of bars in several Nevada counties which occurred this month.
“The month’s numbers reflect the significant impact of policy restrictions on Nevada’s businesses, including hotel casinos, and the impact of COVID-19 restrictions on employment and unemployment in the state. As of June’s report Nevada has recovered nearly half the jobs lost and the State’s unemployment rate declined from 30.1 percent to 15 percent,” said David Schmidt, Chief Economist for DETR. “While encouraging, it is important to remember that conditions have changed since the middle of June, and the evolving public health landscape and necessary restrictions will continue to impact Nevada’s labor market for several months to come.”
Additional June Report Highlights:
- Nevada jobs up by (+8.5%), US up by (+3.6%) from May to June.
- Accommodation and food services added the most jobs (+59,600) over the month.
- Leisure and hospitality (-17.5%) and other services (-15.1%) are down the most since the same time last year.
- The unemployment rate in Nevada is higher than the national rate in June and is at 15% on a seasonally adjusted basis and 15.2% on an unadjusted basis; the national rate was 11.1% adjusted and 11.2% unadjusted.