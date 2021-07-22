Employers required to post mask signage, submit COVID plan for gatherings of more than 250

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County commissioners adopted some additional rules to go along with the mask mandate that went into effect Thursday.
The rules are as follows:
- All employers are required to ensure their employees wear a face covering while working indoors, either with members of the public or in close contact with co-workers. Employees who have separate offices and workspaces need not wear masks while in those spaces. Face covering exemptions previously listed in the Governor’s Directive 45, Section 4 and medical exemptions under Directive 24, Section 7 are applicable.
- Effective 8 a.m. Friday, July 23, 2021, all employers open to the public are required to post new signage encouraging vaccinated and unvaccinated patrons to follow the SNHD’s guidelines on mask wearing indoors. Suggest signage is available from SNHD.
- Grocery stores, non-restricted gaming licensees at a hotel/resortproperty, indoor malls and other outdoor venues hosting gathering of more than 250 non-employee attendees are required to submit a COVID plan. Plans must be submitted electronically using a survey format and completed by 8 a.m. on July 26, 2021. Only one plan needs to be submitted per employer and/or venue management.
- This amendment remains in place until Aug.17 when the Clark County commissioners will revisit the requirements.