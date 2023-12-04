LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The $780 million Durango Casino and Resort seems to be all the buzz in the southwest Las Vegas valley. After pushing the opening date back for more time to train staff and get things ready, its doors are officially opening on Tuesday.

“It’s been two weeks, they delayed it, but we are ready and can’t wait,” Cal Powell, Bartender at Durango Casino and Resort said.

Powell is thrilled to get to work and others like Ashley Ramos jumped at the opportunity to work at the newest resort in town.

“As we were driving down, we saw the huge billboard that said, ‘GET A JOB’ as we were moving here. Ironic enough, that’s what I did,” Ramos shared. “You go into these casinos and it’s dark and dim but you go into Durango and it’s so bright.”

With more than 200 hotel rooms, 15 restaurants, and a pool with cabanas, it’s the only casino within a 5-mile radius of the area.

Those who live nearby said even with more people coming to their side of town, they aren’t too concerned about the traffic.

“While the construction was going on, traffic was worrisome, but just in the last few days, it opened quite a bit,” Alexandra Sarris said.

Tuesday there will be a private ribbon-cutting ceremony before the resort opens its doors to the public at 10 a.m. There will also be a fireworks show at 9 p.m.