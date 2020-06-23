Employees at two Dutch Bros Coffee locations test positive for COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Employees at two Las Vegas Dutch Bros Coffee shops have tested positive for COVID-19. The locations are 1780 East Serene Avenue and 2840 East Tropicana.

The company closed them upon learning of the positive results on June 20. Dutch Bros says third-party deep cleaning will be performed.

The following are details on shifts the employees worked:

Employee at Serene location: Tested on June 16, received result on June 20. Worked morning shifts June 7 and 12, day shift on June 10 and night shift on June 13.

Employee at Tropicana location: Tested on June 16, received result on June 20. Worked morning shift June 14, day shifts on June 1, 2, 3 and 7, night shifts on June 5 and 6.

Dutch Bros says the individuals were asked to self-isolate for two weeks.

The coffee chain is consulting with public health officials to ensure its procedures exceed all recommendations. Dutch Bros notes it has followed all updated CDC recommendations and implemented several steps to protect guests and employees.