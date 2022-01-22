Employees at Shanghai Plaza express safety concern after Chinatown shooting

It’s been over a month since a shooting that took place at a popular Chinatown restaurant that left waiter ChengYan Wang seriously hurt (Madison Kimbro/ KLAS-TV)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– It’s been over a month since a shooting that took place at a popular Chinatown restaurant that left waiter ChengYan Wang seriously hurt.

According to police, shortly before 3 a.m. Monday, Dec. 20, Metro received a call about a waiter being shot. It happened on the 4200 block of Spring Mountain Road, which is the Chinatown area.

Since the shooting, some shop owners at Shanghai Plaza changed their hours and use a buddy system when closing up shop at night.

“Instead of having one person throwing away the trash, we have two people just for safety for the staff.” Jae Park, the owner of the Paleta Bar, said. “I installed one extra security camera to be safe.”

Some employees told 8 News Now that the lightning in the complex was a big issue, especially since it gets dark here so quick with most shops open till 11 p.m.

“I already feel that it is not safe because I don’t see a lot of security walking around. I don’t even know if security exists here, ” Joanne Mamoc, owner of Tea Maison, said. “I park at the back, and there are no lightings at the back right now.”

8 News Now reached out to the plaza’s owner, who said, “his legal team did not want him talking to the media.”

Shooting suspect Rashawn Gaston-Anderson, 23, accused of shooting the waiter 11 times during an alleged attempted robbery, was in court last month where the judge ordered no bail for him.

The Asian Chamber of Commerce set up a GoFundMe account to help Wang has raised more than $56,000.