LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An employee shortage and high customer demand have led to an appointment-only policy at the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles Office, causing frustration for some attempting to make an appointment online.

Officials told 8 News Now appointments are booked four weeks out.

Tabitha Gerken has been trying to register her late father’s truck in her name, along with trying to schedule a driving test for her two teens.

Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles Office in Las Vegas (KLAS)

“On the truck, it’s been about two months, and the one license it’s been three,” explained Gerken. “If you forget something or if it’s outdated, you have to come back.”

That’s exactly what happened to Gerken.

“I thought for a simple title change I could just come do it, you have to have the vehicle with you to have the VIN inspected,” added Gerken. “There’s no checklist that tells you exactly what you need.”

“We take about 100 phone calls a week from people who cannot get through to the DMV,” said Sarah Marks, owner of My Car Lady DMV registration services.

She knows the frustrations her clients face and said she struggled to book an appointment to renew her car registration.

“What we’re getting is a huge influx of individuals who cannot wait the month or two for a registration appointment,” said Marks. “A lot of individuals don’t know how to navigate the computer; they don’t want to put personal info in there or they simply can’t find what they’re looking for.”

Walk-in services will remain the same on Saturdays and DMV officials are urging people to check the website first if they’re able to do that service online.

The DMV is also trying to address the employee shortage and said anyone can send a resume to DMV.NV.gov even if there are no openings listed on the state website.

The DMV has internal lists based on required positions some services can be done online including vehicle registration renewal, insurance coverage update, and drive test scheduling.

To see the full list of online services, click here: https://dmv.nv.gov/onlineservices.htm