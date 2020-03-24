Employee of RTC contactor tests positive for coronavirus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The employee of a contractor for the Regional Transportation Commission has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from MV Transportation.

The employee began exhibiting symptoms on March 19 and was sent home for self-isolation. Additionally, 38 other employees who had contact with the worker were also sent home for self-isolation. None of the employees, including the one who tested positive, interact with passengers, the public or transit vehicles.

MV Transporation said it enhanced its cleaning protocols of all public vehicles on March 2. The company is using hospital-grade disinfectant.