Employee at North Las Vegas Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An employee at Amazon’s North Las Vegas fulfillment center has tested positive for COVID-19, company spokesman Timothy Carter confirmed to 8 News Now.

“We are supporting the individual who is recovering,” said Carter. “We are following guidelines from health officials and medical experts and are taking extreme measures to ensure the safety of employees at our site.”

Carter noted Amazon shares with all employees when a confirmed case occurs at their site.

The affected individuals, or those placed under quarantine, receive up to two weeks of pay to ensure they focus on recovering, not income loss.

The retail giant has reportedly taken several preventative measures in accordance with guidance from top health organizations and local health leaders to keep its employees, partners and customers safe.