Employee at Guy Fieri’s Vegas Kitchen and Bar tests positive for COVID-19

LAS VEGAS, NV – JANUARY 3: A billboard promoting Guy Fieri’s Vegas Kitchen & Bar restaurant at the Linq Hotel & Casino is viewed on January 3, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tourism in America’s “Sin City” has, within the past two years, made a significant comeback following the Great Recession, with visitors filling the hotels, restaurants, and casinos in record numbers. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Guy Fieri’s restaurant at the LINQ has decided to temporarily close after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, according a statement from a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

“When The LINQ learned that an employee at Guy Fieri’s Vegas Kitchen & Bar had tested positive for COVID-19, it contacted the health department and started working with them to conduct an investigation to determine who had been in close proximity to that employee. As a precaution, the company has decided to close the restaurant temporarily.”

Other restaurants at casino properties have closed due to the spread of COVID-19, including the Mayfair Supper Club at the Bellagio.