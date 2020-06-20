Employee at Guy Fieri’s Vegas Kitchen and Bar tests positive for COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Guy Fieri’s restaurant at the LINQ has decided to temporarily close after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, according a statement from a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.
“When The LINQ learned that an employee at Guy Fieri’s Vegas Kitchen & Bar had tested positive for COVID-19, it contacted the health department and started working with them to conduct an investigation to determine who had been in close proximity to that employee. As a precaution, the company has decided to close the restaurant temporarily.”
Other restaurants at casino properties have closed due to the spread of COVID-19, including the Mayfair Supper Club at the Bellagio.