LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Empire Southwest, the fourth largest Cat dealer in North America, is hosting a technician job fair at its Henderson location.

The job fair will take place on Saturday, May 30 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at The Cat Rental Store at 3306 Saint Rose Parkway. Qualified technicians and other skilled trade candidates are invited to attend on-site interviews with recruiters and hiring managers.

Technicians, mechanics, machinists, and welders experienced in heavy equipment, earthmoving, construction, and mining are highly encouraged to apply for the more than 100 open positions.

Employees are offered competitive compensation, full benefits packages, technical and career development training, tool and employee discounts, uniforms, awards and recognition programs, and more.

Those interested in attending the job fair, browsing open positions, or submitting an interest form can do so here.