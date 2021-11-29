Emotional goodbye for UNLV student in hospital honor walk to donate organs

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Hospital staff at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, as well as family and friends, lined the halls for an honor walk as the body of 20-year-old Nathan Valencia was wheeled into an operating room for his organs to be removed for donation.

Valencia collapsed after a boxing match on Nov. 19 and died four days later due to brain injuries, according to his family.

The boxing event was organized by Kappa Sigma Fraternity and as a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon, Valencia wanted to take part since it was for charity.

Valencia was a registered organ donor. His family, who sent this video to the I-Team, said his organs will go to help eight people. The honor walk took place on Thanksgiving Day around 5:30 p.m.