LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local non-profit seeks to empower girls of all ages by building their self-esteem and offering them a safe space.

However, Emma’s House is currently in need of a space for its program. Founder Shameka Green offers empowerment programs to girls beginning in elementary school through high school. She also provides programs for women and therapy services as a licensed marriage and family therapist.

Green has launched a House of Love campaign to raise money for a new space after being displaced during the pandemic. Although she was able to do her programs virtually, she said doing them in person is much better.

One of her programs is Beauty from Ashes and it is for children who have incarcerated parents. Green’s father was murdered when she was a toddler and a few years later her mother went to prison. She said it’s important to show girls and young women how to turn “pain into purpose.”

If you would like to donate to Emma’s House, you can find more information at this link.